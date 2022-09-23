BJP eyes major changes in parliament standing committees, Congress to loose big!

New Delhi: Major changes are expected as the Parliamentary Standing Committees are all set to be reconstituted in the coming few days. As per top sources, the principal opposition Congress is all set to lose out on vital Chairmanship of the Standing Committee for Home Affairs, which is a Rajya Sabha-chaired panel and Lok Sabha-chaired panel for Communication and Information Technology. The IT committee was chaired by Shashi Tharoor from Congress. Post the retirement of Anand Sharma, this committee temporarily was being headed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi. "The committees are constituted every few years and it has been a precedent to rotate chairmanship accordingly," a source tells ANI.

In a letter written to the Leader of the House Piyush Goyal by the Leader Of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, it was cited that as per parliamentary niceties the post of chairman of the Home Committee has always been given to the opposition. An excerpt of the letter written by Kharge to Piyush Goyal, accessed by ANI reads, "As is understood, the post of Chairperson in respect of the Standing Committee on Science and Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change is being given to INC. The purpose of my present letter is to request that this time also, the post of Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Home Affairs may be given to Congress. "

Trinamool Congress which has one panel chairman in the form of Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay will not chair any Committee."We have seen how the Trinamool Congress has been with the BJP in the state of Bengal and it`s time for them to get a dose of their own medicine as they have been extremely unkind in their approach towards opposition in the state", a source aware of the development told ANI.

A source adds to the developments, hinting that the Government has already told Congress their demand cannot be accepted." Congress does not have the numbers to get more panels like Home. During the 10th Lok Sabha from 1993 to 1996 the Congress party which was in government, the Home panel Chairman was from the Congress party itself.