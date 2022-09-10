‘BJP failed to fulfil poll promises’: Congress Women Wing to ‘gherao’ Himachal CM in Assembly constituency

Shimla: The women wing of the Congress has made a strategy to gherao the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur in every Assembly constituency of the state for not fulfilling promises made in the election manifesto. The national spokesperson of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Alka Lamba has accused the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government of exploiting women and not fulfilling the promises made in the election manifesto.

Addressing media in Shimla, Alka Lamba said, "The BJP government talks about good governance but an IAS officer is not being heard in the government, about which the officer has written a letter to the governor." Alka Lamba said, "The Gudiya helpline has become helpless. As per the government records, 8400 women filed complaints but the government did not take any step".

The Gudiya helpline is a toll-free number to ensure the safety of women. BJP in their manifesto had made promises for the women farmers bill, the opening of women police stations in every district, recruitment of 33 per cent of women in police, and implementation of the Sashakt Mahila Yojana.

According to her, not a single announcement has been fulfilled by the BJP government and as a result, the women have now made up their minds to gherao the Chief Minister. In the Mandi rally of the Prime Minister, women will also reach out to return the empty cylinders of the Ujjwala scheme, which the Congress party will support.

She said, "The Congress party has given 10 guarantees, which include a guarantee of giving Rs 1500 to women, through which a form will be delivered to every household through the Har Ghar Lakshmi Abhiyan, under which the woman is eligible for a guarantee of Rs 1500 rupees by scanning the given QR code".

She further added that once the Congress government comes to power money will be deposited in the accounts of the women. She also said, "September 11, there will be two big conferences of the Mahila Congress".

"Congress leader Ramlal Thakur will organize women`s conferences in the Bilaspur area and Mukesh Agnihotri in Haroli Assembly constituency of the state", she added.

Last month Congress MP Rahul Gandhi announced a massive nationwide protest on price rise and unemployment. The party also called for the gherao of Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s residence against price rise, unemployment, and GST hike on essential items.

In Delhi, party MPs held "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament to register their protest over the issues. Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders participated in "PM House gherao". According to a statement from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC ) members and senior leaders took part in "PM House gherao" while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs held a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" from Parliament.