In preparation for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has released another list. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj, has had his ticket cancelled. In his place, his son Karan Bhushan has been given the ticket, and the name of UP government minister Dinesh Pratap Singh from Rae Bareli has been announced. In Kaiserganj, keeping Brij Bhushan's clout in mind, the BJP proposed his son's name, whereas Dinesh Pratap Singh is thought to have a lot of influence in the Rae Bareli area, and the BJP has also attempted to alleviate Thakur community resentment.

Who is Karan Bhushan?

Karanbhushan is currently the President of the UP Wrestling Association, having previously served as its Vice President. Karanbhushan, 34, is a national double trap shooter who studied business management in Australia. Karanbhushan is known for his impeccable image. His family's dominance in the surrounding areas persists. He has been seen attending rallies and meetings with his father and brother for some time now. Prateekbhushan, his elder brother, is an MLA from Gonda Sadar.

Who is Dinesh Pratap Singh?

Dinesh Pratap Singh, a long-time Congressman, is very close to Sonia Gandhi's family. The Legislative Council member was elected twice from Congress, and for the third time, the BJP sent him to the Assembly, where he was appointed Minister of State with an independent charge. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, only Dinesh Pratap Singh faced off against Sonia Gandhi. This time, the BJP has fielded him. It remains to be seen who the Congress will field against him in Rae Bareli.