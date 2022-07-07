NewsIndia
BHUPESH BAGHEL

BJP first sows seeds of hatred, then talks about 'Sneh Yatra': Bhupesh Baghel

Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP first sows seeds of hatred in different sections of society and then talks about `Sneh Yatra`.

 

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 06:40 AM IST
  • Bhupesh Baghel said that BJP first sows seeds of hatred in different sections of society and then talks about `Sneh Yatra`.
  • Baghel also accused BJP of not abiding by the judiciary`s decision.
  • Accusing BJP of inflation in the country, he further alleged that the Centre is just increasing the prices of essentials.

BJP first sows seeds of hatred, then talks about 'Sneh Yatra': Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that first, they sow seeds of hatred in different sections of society and then they talk about taking out `Sneh Yatra`. He also accused BJP of not abiding by the judiciary`s decision. While talking to the mediapersons in Raipur in Chattisgarh, he said, "UP police are trying to protect criminals instead of cooperating with Chhattisgarh police.BJP never abides by the judiciary`s decision...First, they sow seeds of hatred in different sections of society and then they talk about taking `Sneh Yatra`."

Accusing the saffron party of inflation in the country, he further alleged that the Centre is just increasing the prices of essentials, they have caused coal crisis in the country.

