BJP first sows seeds of hatred, then talks about 'Sneh Yatra': Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that first, they sow seeds of hatred in different sections of society and then they talk about taking out `Sneh Yatra`. He also accused BJP of not abiding by the judiciary`s decision. While talking to the mediapersons in Raipur in Chattisgarh, he said, "UP police are trying to protect criminals instead of cooperating with Chhattisgarh police.BJP never abides by the judiciary`s decision...First, they sow seeds of hatred in different sections of society and then they talk about taking `Sneh Yatra`."

Accusing the saffron party of inflation in the country, he further alleged that the Centre is just increasing the prices of essentials, they have caused coal crisis in the country.

