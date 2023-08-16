BJP Gears Up for Upcoming State Assembly Polls; PM Modi To Chair Crucial Meeting Today

New Delhi: With a firm commitment to thorough preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections later this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a significant gathering of its central election committee at its headquarters in Delhi today. Scheduled to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting will bring together prominent figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda, alongside other members of the central election panel.

The central election committee holds a pivotal role within the BJP's decision-making framework, responsible for the finalization of candidates and the formulation of strategic election plans. The infrequent convening of this panel before the official announcement of elections highlights the BJP's determination to leave no room for chance, particularly following the setback experienced in the Karnataka election earlier this year.

Anticipating a formidable challenge in the impending Assembly polls, the BJP has its sights set on five states—Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana. Notably, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana are under the governance of opposition parties, prompting the BJP to intensify its efforts for success this time around.



In the state of Mizoram, the ruling party, Mizo National Front (MNF), recently voted against its ally BJP in a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha this month. The MNF's critique of the BJP's approach to the Manipur situation underscored underlying differences within the alliance. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, currently under BJP rule, is also gearing up for a closely contested battle.

These Assembly elections hold added significance as they precede the general elections slated for the following year. They are expected to set the tone for the high-stakes confrontation between the incumbent BJP and the united opposition bloc, INDIA.

According to reliable sources within the BJP, the focal point of the meeting will be constituencies where the party's presence is less pronounced. The strategy revolves around early identification of potential candidates for these constituencies, affording them ample time to prepare adequately.

Insiders suggest that the meeting's agenda will extend to deliberations on key electoral issues within these states, along with devising strategies to counter the promises put forth by the Congress and addressing other election-related concerns.