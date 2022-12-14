topStoriesenglish
BJP gets shot in the arm ahead of 2023 Meghalaya polls as four MLAs join party

While Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak were from the ruling NPP, HM Shangpliang was of the opposition TMC.

 

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the BJP on Wednesday (December 14, 2022) received a shot in the arm as four MLAs Ferlin Sangma, Samuel Sangma, Benedic Marak and HM Shangpliang joined the party. The four Meghalaya MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

While Ferlin Sangma and Benedic Marak were from the ruling NPP, HM Shangpliang was of the opposition TMC. The three MLAs had resigned from the Assembly and had quit the membership of their respective parties last month. 

Elections are scheduled to be held in Meghalaya early next year.

