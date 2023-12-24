BJP Goes All Out For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, Aims For 50% Vote Share, Huge Victory Margin

New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has set a goal of securing 50 per cent vote share. The party has also announced the beginning of cluster meetings from January 15 while the Yuva Morcha will hold around 5,000 conferences across the country. BJP recently concluded a two-day meeting of national office bearers. During this meeting, the party decided to hold a nationwide campaign to connect with new voters.

Sources say that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who attended the two-day meeting at BJP Headquarters in New Delhi, asked all officials to ensure a huge victory margin in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The cluster meetings will be attended and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP President JP Nadda. Meanwhile, the BJP Yuva Morcha will begin a new campaign for new voters across the nation from January 24.

During the meeting, officials were told not to wait for the announcement of candidate lists and gear up for the elections. Apart from this, the party will organise widespread campaigns to celebrate the grand opening of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya from January 1. BJP workers will go door-to-door in villages across India to encourage people to join the diya lighting program for the inauguration of the temple.