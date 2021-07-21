हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SDMC

BJP has never been serious about ending corruption in MCD for 19 years: AAP Councillor Prem Chauhan

BJP has never been serious about ending corruption in MCD for 19 years: AAP Councillor Prem Chauhan
Photo courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The monthly session of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was held on Tuesday (July 20). Leader of Opposition, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Sh. Prem Chauhan said that the statements of the Delhi BJP President about reducing the corruption prevalent in the corporation as a sham. To stop the prevalent corruption in the corporation, the opposition has demanded that the mayor should form an all-party committee.

Leader of Opposition, SDMC Sh. Prem Chauhan taking a jibe at the BJP on the prevalent corruption in the corporation said in the monthly sitting, that for the last 19 years, the BJP has never been serious about ending corruption in MCD. 

The Delhi BJP President's statement on reducing the rampant corruption in the corporation only shows his hypocrisy. 

BJP is saying all this due to the upcoming MCD elections. If BJP wants to eradicate corruption, then it should form an all-party committee with immediate effect. Such a committee should take immediate cognizance of all the corruption cases in the corporation and then present a report on such cases in the next meeting.

