'BJP has no intention to give jobs': Priyanka Gandhi promises 1 lakh jobs to youth ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday (October 31) hit at the Bhartiya Janata Party, BJP and said the party doesn't have any intention to provide employment. Addressing a rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh Priyanka asserted that nearly 63000 government posts are vacant in the state, but the BJP has no intention of giving employment.

"What has CM done for Mandi? 63,000 govt posts are lying vacant but you're not getting employment because they (BJP) don't have intention to give you employment. Today there is unemployment,inflation," said Priyanka Gandhi at the event.

Ahead of the assembly polls in the state, Priyanka promised 1500 rupees per month to women, 272 English medium schools across the state, village-village mobile clinics, old pension scheme for government employees and 1 lakh jobs to youth in the first cabinet.

हिमाचल के विकास के लिए कांग्रेस के संकल्प



महिलाओं को प्रतिमाह 1500 रु की मदद

प्रदेशभर में 272 अंग्रेजी माध्यम के स्कूल

गांव-गांव मोबाइल क्लीनिक

पहली कैबिनेट में कर्मचारियों को पुरानी पेंशन और युवाओं को 1 लाख रोजगार।



देवभूमि में परिवर्तन की बयार, हिमाचल में कांग्रेस सरकार। pic.twitter.com/i6WnnxJN26 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 31, 2022

Earlier today, Priyanka Gandhi visited 'Baba Bhootnath' temple in Mandi, called 'Choti Kashi' in 'Devbhoomi' Himachal. Himachal Pradesh is due for assembly elections in November 2022.