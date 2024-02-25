‘BJP Hatao Desh Bachao’ Akhilesh Yadav Joins Congress In Yatra

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. This decision follows Akhilesh's earlier reluctance to join the yatra until the seat-sharing arrangement with Congress in UP was finalised. As the seat allocations concluded recently, Party MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra welcomed Yadav by saying, "Today is a very happy day.”

Demonstrating a united front against the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Akhilesh Yadav said that the INDIA bloc, together with the backwards and minorities, will defeat the BJP. He further said that nowadays the challenge is to shield democracy and fulfil the dreams of Dr. BR Ambedkar that the BJP has ruined. “Today, there is only one message to be given Remove BJP, save the country and end the crisis (BJP hatao, desh ko bachao, sankat mitao)," he added.

The trio addressed the crowd, with Rahul Gandhi recalling his year-long Yatra, covering 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Rahul said, “Last year, someone told me that 'you are trying to open a Mohabbat Ki Dukan in Nafrat Ka Bazaar.” He further said that this is what he, along with Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are trying to accomplish.

Before reaching Agra, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra passed the Aligarh division and went through Amroha, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Hathras. However, Priyanka Gandhi joined the yatra in Aligarh.