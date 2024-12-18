'BJP Hates Baba Ambedkar': Congress Seeks Apology From Amit Shah Over Remarks On Constitution

Congress general secretary-in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday targeted Home Minister Amit Shah over his remark on the Constitution during the debate in Rajya Sabha. He alleged that the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for B R Ambedkar.

Ramesh shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the upper house.

"Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar. Itna naam agar bhagwan ka lete to saat janmon tak swarg mil jata (It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven)," Shah said, taking a swipe at the opposition.

In a post on X, Ramesh said, "Amit Shah has said something very disgusting. This shows that the BJP and RSS leaders have a lot of hatred for Baba Saheb Ambedkar."

"अभी एक फैशन हो गया है- अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर, अंबेडकर..



इतना नाम अगर भगवान का लेते तो सात जन्मों तक स्वर्ग मिल जाता."



अमित शाह ने बेहद घृणित बात की है.



इस बात से जाहिर होता है कि BJP और RSS के नेताओं के मन में बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर जी को लेकर बहुत नफरत है.



नफरत… pic.twitter.com/UMvMAq43O8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 17, 2024

"The hatred is such that they are annoyed even by his name. These are the same people whose ancestors used to burn the effigies of Baba Saheb, who themselves used to talk about changing the Constitution given by Baba Saheb," the Congress leader said.

Ramesh further added that Amit Shah should apologise to the country for his act.

Reacting to Shah's speech, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said those who believe in Manusmriti will definitely be at odds with Ambedkar.

KC Venugopal also reacted to Shah's speech and said, "The BJP's disgust towards Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was always well known, and the Home Minister's pathetic statements in the Rajya Sabha today further confirm how much they hate and detest Dr. Ambedkar."

(With PTI inputs)