BJP hits out at AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for 'hate speech'; sedition case filed

Pune/Mumbai: The BJP on Friday (February 21, 2020) slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan for making the controversial hate speech in Karnataka recently. The saffron party even questioned whether Waris Pathan`s communal statement is part of his party`s constitutional mandate.

"AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi regularly, within the Parliament as well as outside it, talks about the constitution and its aspects. What kind of constitutional mandate is being carried out by his party AIMIM when a senior leader of his party Waris Pathan is making communal and inflammatory statements? He says that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Indians," BJP leader Nalin Kohli said.

Earlier on Friday, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother and Waris Pathan and asked the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the alleged `tukde-tukde gang` `do they want that India should become Pakistan`.

Singh took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi: "Owaisi`s brother - Remove police for 15 minutes, we will see 100 crore Hindus, Waris Pathan - 15 crore will be tough on 100 crore, From Owaisi`s dais - Pakistan Zindabad. I would like to ask Congress, RJD and tukde-tukde gang that do they want to make India a Pakistan."

Addressing a public event in Karnataka on Thursday, Pathan had said that we are just 15 crore but can be a bigger force than the 100 crore majority population.

On Thursday, Singh while addressing a gathering in Purnia said that all the Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947 itself. ‘’Our ancestors committed a mistake and we are paying for it, he added. Reacting to his controversial statement, Union Minister and BJP Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has sowed poison and is reaping vitriolic yields.

Reacting on the pro-Pakistan slogans allegedly raised by a student at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru heralded by AIMIM chief Owaisi, Naqvi said, "Asaduddin Owaisi has sowed poison so he is reaping vitriolic yields. The raising of `Pakistan zindabad` slogan is unacceptable."

"AIMIM leaders like Waris Pathan are instigating and misleading people to remain in relevance," he added.

Naqvi was referring to a student named Amulya, who allegedly raised `Pakistan zindabad` slogan at an anti-CAA rally organised by AIMIM chief Owaisi in Bengaluru on Thursday. A case was later registered under Section 124A (Offence of sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Amulya and she was remanded to 15-day police custody by a local court.

Meanwhile, A BJP youth wing leader from Pune has registered a police complaint against Waris Pathan for his controversial remarks made recently in Karnataka.

Parismal Deshpande, a BJYM worker, submitted the written application at the Deccan Gymkhana Police Station, demanding action against Pathan for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups and outraging religious feelings of a community.

Deshpande, in his complaint stated, that Pathan reportedly said "15 crore hai lekin 100 crore pe bhari hai' (We are 15 crore but we can dominate 100 crore).

"The statement by Pathan promotes violence and create a divide between two communities.

"Because of such statements, there are possibilities of atmosphere getting vitiated. Hence, he should be booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups, 295A (outraging religious feelings), and 504 (provoking breach of the peace)," Deshpande said in the complaint.

An officer from the Deccan police station confirmed receiving the application.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the BJP slammed Pathan.

The saffron party on Thursday tweeted @BJP4Maharashtra saying, "Waris Pathan, who are you threatening to? Shiv Sena led government may tolerate your comments; but BJP and people of Maharashtra will teach you a lesson that your hate- mongering speeches will be shut."

However, Pathan has issued a statement to the media, saying he has been quoted out of context.

"I hereby wish to state that the media reports on TV channels showing my statement made in the public meeting at Gulbarga five days back have totally quoted me out of context," Pathan claimed late on Thursday evening.

"I wish to reiterate that I can never say anything intentionally or unintentionally that hurts the sentiments of any caste, community or gender. I am a proud Indian and respects the plurality of this country," he said.

While admitting that he has been angry like many Indians that the Centre is neglecting issues concerning CAA, NRC and NPA, the former MLA from Mumbai said, "Neither me nor my party supports anything that creates a divide between people on the basis of caste, creed and religion."