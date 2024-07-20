BJP Hits Out At CM Pinarayi Vijayan After Kerala Appoints ‘Foreign Secretary’

New Delhi: Reacting to the Kerala government appointing a ‘foreign secretary’ for the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K Surendran criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government and said it is a "blatant overreach" and a violation of the Union List of the Constitution.

K Surendran shared a post on the microblogging site X and said, "The appointment of an IAS officer as 'Foreign Secretary' in Kerala by CM Pinarayi Vijayan is a blatant overreach and a violation of the Union list of our Constitution."

Describing the action as "unconstitutional," the BJP leader questioned whether the intention was to establish Kerala as a "separate nation."

"The LDF government has no mandate in foreign affairs. This unconstitutional move sets a dangerous precedent. Is CM @pinarayivijayan trying to establish Keralam as a separate nation?" he questioned.

However, the Kerala government has assigned additional responsibilities related to External Cooperation to K Vasuki, who serves as Secretary of the Labour and Skills Department.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Government has additional responsibilities related to External Cooperation with IAS K Vasuki, who serves as Secretary of the Labour and Skills Department.

"Dr. K Vasuki IAS (KL 2008), Secretary, Labour and Skills Department will hold the additional charge of the matters connected with the External Co-operation. The officer will coordinate and supervise all the matters in this regard and incidental thereto, in addition to the existing charges," the government order dated July 15 and signed by Joint Secretary Manikantan R, ANI reported.

The order mentioned that the Resident Commissioner at Kerala House in the national capital will assist K Vasuki in matters related to External Cooperation, coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions, and Embassies.

"The General Administration (Political) Department will deal the subjects related to external co-operation and will assist Dr. K Vasuki IAS till alternate arrangements are made. The Resident Commissioner, Kerala House, New Delhi will support the officer in the matters of External Co-operation, to liaise with the Ministry of External Affairs, Missions and Embassies etc," the order mentioned.