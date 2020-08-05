BJP hoists Tricolour, celebrates first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

Kashmir: On the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, BJP celebrated the occassion at many places across Srinagar with functions held by party leaders.

BJP Party office in Srinagar celebrated the first anniversary of Article 370 which was revoked on August 5, 2019. BJP workers hoisted the Indian flag at the office while chanting slogans.

BJP spokesperson said, “After the revocation of Article 370, the development was seen on ground in Kashmir. For a long time now the stone pelting has come down to zero. BDC members get Rs 25 lakhs for development in their own respective areas. All elections in the Kashmir valley have been held peacefully.

Besides Srinagar, there was celebrations by BJP members at Anantnag, Ganderbal and Kupwara. At all these places tricolour was unfurled and the slogan “Bharat mata ji hai" was chanted.

On August 5 in 2019, the government of India took the historic decision of abrogating Article of 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and divided the state to two union territories.