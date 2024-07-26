Ghaziabad: In a significant political development, Ghaziabad MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar has revealed that the BJP is in touch with 22 MPs from the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Uttar Pradesh. This announcement came after a crucial meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Meeting with the Chief Minister

Nand Kishore Gurjar, known for his outspoken nature, discussed the details of his meeting with the Chief Minister. He mentioned that the meeting was part of a regular review session where legislators from the Meerut division were called to discuss public issues and development work. Gurjar highlighted the declining vote bank in Ghaziabad, attributing it to the dissatisfaction among traders due to excessive official notices and harassment.

Impact of Bureaucratic Actions

According to Gurjar, the local administration’s actions had significantly affected over 150,000 votes in Ghaziabad. He accused certain officers, influenced by Samajwadi Party ideology, of deliberately undermining the BJP's vote bank. He pointed out that some of these officers were already under scrutiny, with actions taken against a few, and more likely to follow.

Dissatisfaction with the Administration

Expressing his frustration, Gurjar stated that elected representatives' voices were not being heard by the officials. He emphasized that representatives don't have personal demands but are compelled to act on public grievances related to corruption and false cases. He stressed that ignoring these issues only deepens public anger and weakens the BJP's position in the state.

Law and Order Concerns

Comparing the current law and order situation in Ghaziabad to the 1990s, Gurjar lamented the rise in crimes, including a recent incident where a milk trader was murdered in Modinagar. He criticized the local officials for their failure to maintain order and cited instances of receiving threats from Dubai and other Muslim countries, yet facing indifference from the administration.

Criticism of Ghaziabad Commissioner

Gurjar did not hold back his criticism of the Ghaziabad Commissioner, accusing him of indiscipline and making reckless statements about removing security for legislators. He called for disciplinary action against the Commissioner, emphasizing the importance of respecting elected representatives who serve the public.

Challenges Faced by BJP Legislators

Highlighting the challenges faced by BJP legislators, Gurjar mentioned that many had stopped meeting the public due to the lack of support from officials. This disconnection, he argued, was eroding the BJP's grassroots support. He recounted a personal experience where despite intervention from Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, a public grievance remained unresolved, showcasing the bureaucratic resistance.

Allegations of Electoral Manipulation

Gurjar also accused officials of attempting to influence election outcomes, citing instances where recounting was done to ensure his defeat despite winning by 9,000 votes. He alleged that similar tactics were used against Deputy Chief Minister Maurya, indicating a deeper conspiracy to weaken BJP leaders.

Future Political Moves

In a surprising turn, Gurjar mentioned that over 22 Samajwadi Party MPs were in touch with the BJP and could soon take action. He suggested that Akhilesh Yadav should consider joining the BJP-led government to avoid further fragmentation of his party. Gurjar offered to mediate with the central leadership for a ministerial position for Yadav, underscoring the potential for significant political realignment in Uttar Pradesh.