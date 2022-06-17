BJP has included Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Sarbananda Sonowal, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Bharati Pawar in the management team for the upcoming Presidential elections. The presidential election will be held on July 18 while the votes will be counted on July 21. The counting of polls will be held in New Delhi. A total of 4,809 electors to vote in the Presidential elections in 2022 and no political party can issue a whip to its members, announced Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

In India, the president is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The nominated members of either Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha or legislative assemblies of the states are not eligible to be included in the electoral college and therefore, they are not entitled to participate in the election.

Similarly, members of the legislative councils are also not electors for the presidential election.

