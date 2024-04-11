BJP Invites 25 Nations To Observe Campaigning And Polls In India: 10 Points

NEW DELHI: In a bold move amidst ongoing political scrutiny, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has extended invitations to 25 foreign nations to observe the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in India. This unprecedented step aims to provide international leaders firsthand insight into India's democratic process and the BJP's campaign strategies. As allegations swirl from opposition parties, the BJP's initiative underscores a commitment to transparency and global engagement. Here are the key highlights of this significant development:

1. Unprecedented Move By BJP: Amid ongoing allegations from opposition parties, the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken an unprecedented step by inviting 25 foreign nations to witness the campaigning and electoral process in India.

2. Global Interest in India’s Elections: Reports indicate that leaders from various political parties across the globe will be visiting India during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, invited by the BJP to observe the scale of the polls and understand the party's campaign strategies.

3. Invitation Details: The BJP has extended invitations to over 25 parties from foreign countries to send their representatives to observe India’s Lok Sabha polls, which are recognized as the world’s largest democratic exercise. Thirteen parties have confirmed their visits so far, with further details to be disclosed later.

4. Exclusion Of US Parties: Notably, neither of the two major US parties, the Democrats nor the Republicans, have been invited. A BJP leader explained that the US parties' own presidential elections preoccupy them, and their organizational structure differs significantly from that of Indian or European parties.

5. Invitations To UK and Germany: The Conservative and Labour parties of the UK, as well as the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats of Germany, have been invited by the BJP.

6. Omission Of Pakistan and China: Due to strained relations with Pakistan and the absence of invitations to the Communist Party of China (CPC), these political entities have not been included in the foreign observers' list.

7. Focus On Neighboring Nations: Only the ruling Awami League from Bangladesh has been invited, while the opposition BNP has not, following its association with an 'India Out' campaign on social media.

8, Inclusion Of Nepal & Sri Lanka: All prominent political parties from Nepal and Sri Lanka have received invitations from the BJP, indicating a comprehensive approach to neighboring countries.

9. Schedule and Itinerary: The BJP anticipates that invited leaders will visit India during the third or fourth phase of the elections, scheduled for the second week of May. Foreign observers will be briefed in Delhi before visiting multiple constituencies and engaging with party leaders and candidates.

10. BJP’s Outreach Initiatives: This initiative aligns with the BJP’s broader efforts for external outreach, including the KNOW BJP initiative under party president J P Nadda. The party aims to provide foreign delegates with insights into Indian democracy and the BJP’s electoral strategies.

By inviting international observers, the BJP seeks to showcase the scale and depth of its electoral campaigns while fostering a deeper understanding of Indian democracy among global political players.