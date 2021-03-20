BJP issues whip to Lok Sabha MPs for March 22 for 'very important legislative business'

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip for all the MPs present in the lower house on Monday (March 22). Sources say that the government may bring the Bill related to the creation of new banks for infrastructure funding on this day. Apart from this, there are preparations to bring two other Bills.

A three-line whip issued by Chief Whip Rakesh Singh requested the support of the Member of Parliaments for the government's "very important legislative business". The legislative business will take place on Monday (March 22).

The letter signed by whip Rakesh Singh mentions "All BJP members in Lok Sabha are hereby informed that some very important legislative business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the LokSabha on Monday, the 22 March 2021. All the members of BJP in Lok Sabha are therefore requested to be positively present in the House through the day."

The BJP-led government will be going for three important bills on Monday (March 22). Finance Bil 2021 is the most important agenda from the list of legislation.

Nirmala Sitharaman presented Union Budget on February 1. According to the Lok Sabha website, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman will be moving the bill in order to "give effect to the financial proposals of the Central government for the financial year 2021-22 be taken into consideration."

The next important bill is The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development. On Tuesday (March 16) the cabinet had given a green signal for the creation of NaBFID that will be set up with a corpus of Rs. 20,000 crore.

The third bill is political in nature. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021in Lok Sabha on Monday (March 22).

