BJP lauds Agriculture reform Bill, calls opposition 'anti-farmers'

New Delhi: Soon after Rajya Sabha passed two key farm bills giving marketing freedom to farmers, the BJP President JP Nadda said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has liberated the farmers from injustice they were facing for the last 70 years.

Nadda also called opposition irresponsible for their behaviour in Rajya Sabha while the bill was tabled and said, ''The irresponsible act of opposition is unfortunate. They violated the protocols, Chairman will take note of it and take action. The democratic system should function smoothly, we'll request Chairman to take steps for the same.''

Lashing out at the opposition parties, Nadda said that they who are against the bill are anti-farmers. He said, ''Instead of being part of the process, opposition tried to obstruct the liberation of farmers. BJP condemns their act.''

Union Defense Minister Rajath Singh also lauded the bill and congratulated Agriculture Minister for explaining all aspects of the Bills with clarity and conviction in both the Houses of Parliament.

Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said, ''With the passing of two landmark agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha today, India has cemented the strong foundation for ‘Atmanirbhar Agriculture’. This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the Govt under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi.''

After the bill was passed in Rajya Sabha, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said that despite recommendations of various commissions & experts, Congress never did justice to farmers who found themselves helpless for years. He added, ''Today, when Congress realised they don't have support in Rajya Sabha, they resorted to 'gundagardi'.''

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed in Rajya Sabha on Sunday (September 20) by voice vote despite stiff protest by Opposition lawmakers. The bills were cleared amid mayhem in Rajya Sabha with several MPs taking to the well of the House and raising anti-government slogans.