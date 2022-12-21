topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
CHHATISGARH

BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar wears cricket helmet to public meeting in Chhattisgarh - HERE'S WHY

Stone-pelting incidents were reported during a BJP event in Supela, details below.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 07:55 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar on Tuesday addressed a public meeting wearing a cricket helmet
  • He also hit back at Kharge over his `dog` remark
  • Such language is the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family," he added

Trending Photos

BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar wears cricket helmet to public meeting in Chhattisgarh - HERE'S WHY

Durg: BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar on Tuesday addressed a public meeting wearing a cricket helmet as a mark of protest against a stone pelting incident. While his appearance wearing a cricket helmet left everyone in shock, he said he wore it in protest against the stone-pelting attack on him in Supela. Addressing the event, the BJP leader said, "Stones were thrown at me in Supela. But, the stone pelters forgot that they were throwing the stones at the people of Chhattisgarh and not just me."Chandrakar also attacked Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement claiming that his party gave `freedom to the country` and asking if anyone from the BJP made similar sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

"Which Congress leader attained martyrdom in the freedom struggle? Among those who gave their lives to the cause, none was a Congressman. Can Kharge-ji name one person (belonging to the Congress) other than Lal Lajpat Rai, who died for the country?" he said. He also hit back at Kharge over his `dog` remark."Calling someone a dog is not cultured language.

Such language is the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family," he added. He was speaking at a BJP meeting in Durg ahead of the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh next year.Stone-pelting incidents were reported during a BJP event in Supela. The matter was brought to the notice of police, but, so far, the culprits have not been identified.

Live Tv

ChhatisgarhAjay Chandrakarpolitical newsNehru-Gandhi familyassembly election in chhatisgarh

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title