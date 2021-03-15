Home Minister Amit Shah to kick-start BJP’s yatra from West Bengal’s Jhargram today

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is all set to launch the Bhagwan Birsa Munda Sido-Kanhu Samman Yatra as a part of BJP campaign in West Bengal on Monday (March 15).

The party, earlier, disclosed that the objective of the yatra is to celebrate the contributions of great freedom fighters.

"This yatra will be launched by Amit Shah in a massive public meeting in Jhargram," a BJP leader told news agency PTI. The yatra will also mark union home minister’s second day of West Bengal campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Yesterday, on Sunday, the BJP leader, along with BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and party state president Dilip Ghosh, held a colourful roadshow in West Midnapore district. The roadshow started from local BJP office, 'Premhari Bhavan' and was concluded at Malancha petrol pump in the town.

Meanwhile, the political environment in West Bengal is getting tense as both the parties, BJP and TMC, have started their election campaigns in the state. The assembly elections in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in eight phases. The voting for phase 1 for 30 constituencies will take place on March 27, voting for phase 2 for 30 constituencies will be held on April 1.

The polling for phase 3 for 31 seats will take place on April 6, for phase 4 for 44 constituencies on April 10, for phase 5 for 45 constituencies on April 17, for phase 6 for 43 constituencies on April 22, for phase 7 for 36 constituencies on April 26 and for phase 8 for 35 constituencies on April 29.

