BJP Leader Harvinder Kalyan Elected As Haryana Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harvinder Kalyan was unanimously elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly on Friday. BJP leader Krishan Middha has been elected as Deputy Speaker of the Haryana Assembly.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Congress MLA Bhupinder Singh Hooda congratulated the newly elected Speaker of the Haryana Assembly Harvinder Kalyan. After being elected as Haryana Speaker Harvinder Kalyan expressed gratitude to the members who chose me unanimously.

"I would like to express gratitude to the members who chose me unanimously. I would also like to express gratitude to my leadership for showing trust in me," Kalyan said.

Haryana Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said, "Today unanimously Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected. They took the oath." Haryana BJP President Mohan Lal Baroli said that BJP has scored a hat-trick for the third time in Haryana.

"This election has been historic...BJP has scored a hat-trick for the third time in Haryana. A government with a clear majority has been formed... Today the Speaker and Deputy Speaker have been elected," Baroli said.

BJP MP Subhash Barala congratulated the Deputy Speaker and Haryana Speaker and extended his best wishes.

"The Legislators that today took oath, I congratulate them and wish them the best. Speaker and Deputy Speaker were also elected," Barala said. Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal said, "The newly-elected MLAs were administered the oath. I have got this chance to get elected to the Haryana Assembly for the fifth time."

Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala said that newly elected MLAs took oath. Speaker and Deputy Speaker were elected unanimously. The BJP clinched an absolute majority in the Haryana legislative assembly elections while the Congress could not capitalise on the 10 years of anti-incumbency of the BJP government.

The BJP won 48 out of 90 seats in the Haryana assembly, while Congress managed to win 37 seats. Independents won 3 seats, and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secured 2 seats.