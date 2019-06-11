BJP leader Mukul Roy urges Home Minister Amit Shah to protect people of West Bengal

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday saying that there is is a "complete breakdown" of the law and order in West Bengal. In the letter, Roy urged the Home Ministry to take immediate action in order to protect the people of the state.

Roy wrote the letter just two days after the TMC had written a letter to the Home Minister claiming that the BJP leaders and supporters were unleashing violence in the state. "I would like to state in fear of losing the recently held elections, there has been a wind of change throughout the state of West Bengal and having sensed that the cadres, ministers at the instance of Chief Minister of the State are creating reign of terror and unleashed an unprecedented violence/terror on our party workers, I take full responsibility that there has been a complete breakdown of State machinery as if we are in a state of emergency and if steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation the same will go out of hands," Roy wrote in his letter to Shah.

West Bengal: BJP leader Mukul Roy writes to Home Minister Amit Shah in response to the letter TMC wrote to HM on June 9; states,'There has been a complete breakdown of state machinery and if steps are not taken urgently to contain the situation, the same will go out of hands.' pic.twitter.com/2tCLcTJOCl — ANI (@ANI) 11 June 2019

Roy also wrote in the letter that the ruling Trinamool Congress is making "baseless allegations" against BJP leaders and supporters and TMC cadres are carrying out violence in several parts of the state with help and support of the administration. Roy also said that West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo has directed her party cadres to attack BJP supporters in the state.

"All the incidents of violence throughout the state is carried out by cadres of Trinamool Congress with active help and support of the administration at the direct instance of AITC supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," Roy said.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had sought a report from the West Bengal government on the violent clashes which took place between the TMC and BJP workers at North 24 Parganas district on Saturday. It may be recalled that five BJP and one TMC workers were killed in Saturday's incident.