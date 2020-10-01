हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bihar

BJP leader Rajesh Kumar Jha, who joined party two days ago, shot dead in Bihar's Patna

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jayant Mandal vice president Rajesh Kumar Jha alias 'Raju Baba' was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in Bihar's capital Patna on Thursday (October 1) morning. 

It is learnt that two bike-borne masked criminals opened fire at Raju Baba near Sitaram Utsav Hall in Tej Pratap Nagar under Beur police station. The BJP leader died on the spot.

Raju Baba, who had joined the BJP only two days ago, was shot dead when he was on the morning walk. The police team has reached the spot and investigation has been started. Patna police is probing the CCTV footage to identify the killers.

