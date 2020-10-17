हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP leader murder

BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad

DK Gupta (46) was shot when he was going home after closing his shop, police said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last during treatment.

BJP leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Firozabad

FIROZABAD: A BJP leader, identified as DK Gupta, was allegedly shot dead by unknown bike-borne assailants outside his shop in Narkhi Police Station limits in Firozabad. According to reports, the incident took place at around 8pm on Friday evening. The assailants fled the spot after the firing. 

DK Gupta (46) was shot when he was going home after closing his shop, police said, adding that he was rushed to a hospital where he breathed his last during treatment.

Agitated over the killing of the BJP leaders, locals launched a protested and caused a traffic jam in the area for several hours. 

Senior police officers reached the spot and elaborate security was deployed in the area, which lies in Tundla constituency, where assembly bypolls are due on November 3.

A police investigation is underway into the matter.

Tags:
BJP leader murderFirozabadDK Gupta
