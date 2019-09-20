BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually harassing UP law student, arrested

Shahjahanpur: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Swami Chinmayanand, alleged accused in the rape case of Uttar Pradesh-based law student, was arrested by a special investigation team on Friday morning (September 20).

The 73-year-old politician was on his way to the hospital for a medical checkup when he was arrested and taken to the police line. Following chest pain complaints, he was undergoing medical treatment by a team of doctors at his ashram where he has been under house arrest since September 13.

The BJP leader has been accused of sexually harassing a woman student of Swami Shukdevanand Law College in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur. Chinmayanand is the director of the institute.

The victim went missing on August 24, 2019, after posting a video on social media, appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for justice. She was later found in Rajasthan's Jaipur and produced before the court the same day. She refused to go back to her parents in Shahjahanpur following which the apex court directed Delhi Police to ensure her stay at All India Women's Conference (AIWC) hostel or YMCA for four days and provide her security.

Upset over delayed action against the BJP leader, the victim threatened to commit suicide if Chinmayanand was not arrested.

Chinmayanand was the minister of state for internal affairs in the Vajpayee ministry.