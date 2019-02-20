BJP leader wants case against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao for no woman in cabinet

HYDERABAD: BJP leader G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao must be booked by SHE Teams of Hyderabad Police for failing to include even a single woman in his cabinet.

Kishan Reddy demanded that Telangana Chief Minister must be charged with discriminating against women. SHE Teams is a special unit of Hyderabad Police and it has been constituted for women`s safety.

Talking to reporters, former BJP MLA Kishan Reddy said that by not including any woman in his Cabinet, KCR has insulted women, who constitute 50 percent of the state`s population, IANS reported.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, expanded his cabinet on Tuesday by including 10 ministers. Reddy noted that KCR's previous cabinet also had n0o woman.

"For five years, there was no representation for women. This is happening nowhere in the world. Even Islamic countries have women Ministers," said Kishan Reddy

The BJP leader also lashed out at KCR for not including any tribal leader in the cabinet and also for keeping all important portfolios with him.

"He expanded cabinet after 66 days but did not find any Minister capable of holding portfolios like finance, revenue, irrigation and industry. What was the need for expansion?" Reddy asked.

(with IANS inputs)