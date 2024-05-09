Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The battle of Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies has turned into a tightly contested event with sitting MP Asaduddin Owaisi facing BJP's Madhavi Latha. Recently, BJP leader and Amrawati Lok Sabha candidate Navneet Rana campaigned for Latha in Hyderabad and responded to an old speech of Telangana MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi. Reacting to Owaisi's speech '15 Minutes' remark, Rana made '15 seconds' remark.

"The younger brother says to remove police for 15 minutes and they will show what they can do. My reply to him is, you need 15 minutes, we will take only 15 seconds. If police are removed for 15 seconds, neither younger nor older will be able to realize from where they came and where they were gone," said Rana.

She also said that when one votes for AIMIM and Congress, their votes go directly to Pakistan. Reacting to Rana's remark, Asaduddin Owaisi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the '15 seconds' time to her.

"I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any humanity left in you. Who is scared? We are ready," said senior Owaisi.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: On BJP leader Navnit Ravi Rana's "15 seconds lagenge" remark in Hyderabad, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says, "I tell Modi ji - give her 15 seconds. What will you do?...Give her 15 seconds, give her 1 hour. We too want to see if you have any… pic.twitter.com/e1uD3M6nhl — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2024

Reacting to the remarks, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey said that both - BJP leader Navneet Rana and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother are speaking the same language to polarise elections. He said that these leaders always bring the discussion to a 'Hindu-Muslim' angle.