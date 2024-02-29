New Delhi: The BJP is preparing to announce its first list of candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the next 48 hours. The party’s Central Election Committee will meet tomorrow to finalize the names of the candidates. The list is likely to include the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Modi is expected to seek re-election from Varanasi, his current constituency.

Many MPs To Lose Tickets In UP

The BJP has a strong presence in Uttar Pradesh, with 62 MPs in the Lok Sabha. However, the party is not satisfied with the performance of many of them and may deny them tickets for the next polls. The BJP is aiming to win all the 80 seats in the state and may adopt a tough stance against the underperforming MPs.

Rajasthan To See Several New Faces

The BJP had a clean sweep in Rajasthan in the 2019 polls, with the NDA winning all the 25 seats. Out of the 24 seats that the BJP won, it gave tickets to 7 of them in the recent assembly elections.

Four of these MPs won the assembly seats and resigned as MPs - Diya Kumari, Baba Balak Nath, Rajyavardhan Rathore and Kirodi Lal Meena. It is speculated that the three MPs who lost the assembly elections may not get another chance in the 2024 polls. They are Bhagirath Choudhary, Narendra Kumar and Devji Patel. Apart from them, the BJP may also drop 5-6 more MPs. The party may introduce at least 12 new faces in Rajasthan.

NDA Eyes 400+ Seats, BJP Sets 370 Target

The NDA is confident of winning more than 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, with the BJP setting a personal target of 370 seats. The BJP is hoping to make big gains in states like Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. Political experts like Prashant Kishor believe that while the BJP may not achieve 370 seats, it may easily retain its current tally.