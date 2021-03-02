हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan mourns demise

Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Gurugram, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 69. The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night, the sources said.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dies, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan mourns demise

Bhopal: Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan, the BJP Lok Sabha member from Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, died at a hospital in Gurugram, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 69. The six-term MP, who was suffering from COVID-19 and was airlifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram last month in a serious condition, breathed his last late Monday night, the sources said.

He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters, a BJP spokesman said. His last rites will be performed at his ancestral place Shahpur in Burhanpur district on Wednesday, his son Harshvardhan Chauhan said.

The leader started his political career in 1978 from the Shahpur Municipal Council and was later elected as member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
He was an MLA from 1985 to 1996.

He was elected as the Lok Sabha member for the first time in 1996 and got re-elected in 1998, 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the BJP leader's death.

In a tweet, the CM said, "Nandu Bhaiya (as he was popularly known) gave his best to the party as the state BJP president. His mortal remains will reach his ancestral village today. I offer my tributes to him."

Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti and state Congress chief Kamal Nath also condoled the death of the parliamentarian. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nand Kumar Singh ChauhanBJPLok Sabha MPShivraj Singh Chauhan
Next
Story

Live: Delhi Court to hear Nikita Jacob's bail plea in toolkit case

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Fule Price Hike: CNG prices increase in Delhi-NCR, IGL announces new revisions