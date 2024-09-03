RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: As the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal continues to face heat over the RG Kar rape and murder case, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav threw his weight behind the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government saying that the TMC administration was working to provide justice to the victim.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor was raped and murdered at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. Yadav slammed the the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the saffron party was 'on the forefront to malign the image of' the West Bengal government.

Citing several incidents of rape and murder in Uttar Pradesh, the former Uttar Pradesh CM slammed the BJP claiming that the state government and police are not functioning properly.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Kannauj MP said, "The state government was working to provide justice in the RG Kar medical college incident but BJP was on the forefront to malign the image of the state government. Many incidents like the Kannauj incident, Farukhabad incident have taken place in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh leads in incidents of women harassment...The state government and police are not functioning properly...The government must ensure the safety of everyone."

On incidents of deaths due to Wolf attacks in Bahraich, he said, "People are losing their lives because the government is not doing its work. The government must ensure the safety of people."

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the state anti-rape Bill after receiving complete support from the Opposition. The House, however, did not accept the proposed amendments to the Bill moved by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikar.

The draft legislation seeks capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions lead to the death of the victim or leave her in a vegetative state. Additionally, it stipulates a life sentence without parole for those convicted of rape.

(With ANI Inputs)