The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The manifesto was launched at the party's Delhi office with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and other senior BJP leaders in attendance. The BJP promised several steps for the welfare of farmers, youth, poor and women. According to the BJP, the year 2025 will be declared the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Year'. The BJP also promised to increase Mudra Yojana loan ceiling to Rs 20 lakh from Rs 10 lakh.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Work on BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' will begin immediately after the June 4 results. The government has already started working on the 100-day action plan. The ambition of the people of the country is Modi's mission. We saw the success of Chandrayaan. Now we will experience the pride of Gaganyaan. We just saw India welcoming the world to the G20 and now we will make all efforts to host the Olympics."

Key points of the BJP manifesto:

1. BJP promised the much-anticipated clarity on one nation, one election and 'single electoral roll'.

2. The BJP promised to empower 3 crore more women to make them 'Lakhpati Didi'. The party also promised to include all elderly aged over 70 years and transgender community in the Ayushman Bharat scheme.

3. The saffron party also promised to bring a Uniform Civil Code to the country. The UCC has been the BJP's key poll plank besides the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ram Temple.

4. It promises to make electricity bills zero with the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. Addressing the media on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi said that the government will work to further bolster these schemes while also providing cheaper piped natural gas to the people.

5. The implementation of the National Education Policy and a law against paper leaks also featured among the promises.

6. The manifesto also promises to make India the third largest economy of the world besides setting the goal of making India a 'global manufacturing hub'.

7. BJP also promised to expand Vande Bharat trains to every corner of the country. Three models of Vande Bharat will run in the country - Sleeper, Chair Car and Vande Bharat Metro, said Modi. "Similarly, in the direction of modern and developed India, today the work of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is progressing rapidly and is almost nearing completion. Now BJP has resolved that in the coming times, we will speed up the journey towards modernity by starting one bullet train project each in North India," said Modi.

8. "We will create new satellite towns, which will emerge as growth centres for the nation's development," said Modi.

9. To woo Tamil voters, the BJP promised to build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. "The world's oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every tourism to enhance the global reputation of the Tamil language," said Modi.

10. In the last ten years, around 10 crore women have been associated with the Self-Help Groups, said the BJP. "We have decided to train these Self-Help Groups in the fields of IT, education, health, retail and tourism," said Modi.

The BJP had appointed a manifesto committee headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that met twice to deliberate on its contents after the party had launched multiple exercises, including massive campaigns across the country to seek people's suggestions before the release of the 'Sankalp Patra'. The BJP received over 1.5 million suggestions for its manifesto, including more than 4,00,000 through the NaMo app and over 1.1 million through videos.