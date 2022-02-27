हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
West Bengal

BJP meets West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, demands fresh polls in 107 civic bodies

A BJP delegation consisting of General Secretary Agnimtra Paul and Sisir Bajoria made the request to Dhankhar Sunday night after meeting the State Election Commission.

File Photo

Kolkata: BJP on Sunday night urged West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to intervene to get the State Election Commission to order fresh elections in 107 municipal bodies policed by central forces.

"We are not happy with the response of State Election Commissioner Sourav Das to our demand for repoll with central forces. We have therefore come to Raj Bhavan seeking the intervention of the Governor in the issue. Democracy is in peril in West Bengal under the rule of Mamata Banerjee," Pal told reporters later.

The party said in its letter to the SEC that the state poll panel "has failed to perform its role in ensuring a free and fair municipal election as directed by the hon'ble high court" resulting in widespread rigging in all 107 municipalties and attacks on BJP activists by TMC cadre.

Alleging the police and SEC failed to perform their role to contain rigging and attacks, the BJP demanded the SEC declares the elections held Sunday in 107 municipalties as "null and void" and comes up with re-polling under the supervision of central police forces.

In the letter to the Governor, the BJP said as it was not satisfied with the response of SEC to its request, "We are left with no option but to seek your intervention in the matter."

Before the delegation met him, Dhankhar had asked SEC to meet him at Raj Bhavan on Monday. 

