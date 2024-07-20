A controversial order has been issued in Uttar Pradesh and other BJP-ruled states, mandating the display of name plates outside hotels, dhabas, fruit shops, and other establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route. This move has sparked a political firestorm, with the opposition launching a scathing attack on the government. Now a minister in the BJP-ruled Chhattisgarh has confirmed that the govt is considering implementing UP govt's controversial order on Kanwar Yatra eateries.

Tank Ram Verma, who is the Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, Revenue and Disaster Management and a Mla from Balodabazar Assembly said that the state government would consider implementing similar measures and take appropriate action. Verma was speaking at a meeting of the BJP district working committee in Dhantari.

The minister credited Prime Minister Modi's welfare schemes for the BJP's victory in the state and accused the Congress of making baseless statements out of frustration. He highlighted the achievements of the Vishnudeo Sai government in its six-month tenure.

The order has drawn flak from opposition leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who slammed the government for promoting "divisive politics". Sibal argued that such moves would not contribute to the country's development and urged Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Chief Minister to avoid controversial issues that serve only political purposes.