BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya arrested for thrashing Municipal Corporation officer

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer who had come for an anti-encroachment drive in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Earlier an FIR was registered against Akash at MG Road police station in Indore under IPC 353, 294, 506, 147, 148. After his arrest, the police has taken him to the district court where he will be produced.

The FIR against Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was registered after he was caught on camera thrashing the Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat. Akash and some of his supporters were trying to stop the officer who had come to demolish a building, reportedly illegal, in Ganji Compound area of the city. While Akash used the bat in his hand to assault the officer, his supporters too assaulted the government officer.

Akash, however, defended himself by saying that Congress leaders were trying to capture the building illegally and he was just trying to stop the Congress leaders from doing so. He said Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma had sent some anti-social elements to capture the building and the Municipal Corporation workers were helping the Congress leader in grabbing the building. Akash said that some Municipal Corporation workers tried to drag the women living in the building by holding their legs and this forced him to take action against the Municipal Corporation officer.

Following the incident, cops from three police stations - along with the SSP of the area - reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Akash had made headlines earlier this month as well when he was booked on the charges of holding a protest without permission in Indore's Rajwada, against power shortage in the state.