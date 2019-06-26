close

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya caught on cam thrashing Municipal Corporation officer

Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, used a cricket bat to assault the government officer in a bid to stop him from conducting an anti-encroachment drive.

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya caught on cam thrashing Municipal Corporation officer

In what would come as major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Akash Vijayvargiya - its MLA in Madhya Pradesh - was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer who had come for an anti-encroachment drive in Indore.

Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, is seen in the video with a cricket bat in his hand with which he lands repeated blows on the government worker. He and his supporters were trying to stop the officer who had come to demolish a building, reportedly illegal, in Ganji Compound area of the city. While Akash used the bat in his hand to assault the officer, his supporters to joined in in the violence.

 

 

Following the incident, cops from three police stations - along with the SSP of the area - reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Akash had made headlines earlier this month as well when he was booked on the charges of holding a protest without permission in Indore's Rajwada, against power shortage in the state.

Akash VijayvargiyaKailash VijayvargiyaBJP
