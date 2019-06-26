BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya caught on cam thrashing Municipal Corporation officer

In what would come as major embarrassment for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Akash Vijayvargiya - its MLA in Madhya Pradesh - was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer who had come for an anti-encroachment drive in Indore.

Akash, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, is seen in the video with a cricket bat in his hand with which he lands repeated blows on the government worker. He and his supporters were trying to stop the officer who had come to demolish a building, reportedly illegal, in Ganji Compound area of the city. While Akash used the bat in his hand to assault the officer, his supporters to joined in in the violence.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

Following the incident, cops from three police stations - along with the SSP of the area - reached the spot to bring the situation under control.

Akash had made headlines earlier this month as well when he was booked on the charges of holding a protest without permission in Indore's Rajwada, against power shortage in the state.