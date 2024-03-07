NewsIndia
MAHESH SINGH JEENA

BJP MLA vs IAS Officer: Uttarakhand CM Orders Probe After Video Of Ruckus At Dehradun Municipal Office Goes Viral

Dehradun Police on Thursday registered a case against BJP MLA from Salt block in Almora Mahesh Singh Jeena for allegedly abusing, threatening and obstructing the work of Municipal Corporation staff.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Mar 07, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday directed an inquiry into the clash between the BJP MLA and the Municipal Commissioner of Dehradun. Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey is looking into the matter, news agency ANI reported. Earlier today, police registered a case against BJP MLA from Salt block in Almora Mahesh Singh Jeena for allegedly abusing, threatening and obstructing the work of Municipal Corporation staff, news agency ANI said.

The incident happened after a video showed the MLA and his supporters creating chaos and misbehaving with IAS commissioner over a contract at Dehradun municipal corporation. Salt is an assembly seat in the Almora district, in the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The case was filed at Dehradun City Police Station.

Dehradun police said that the MLA was booked under sections Indian Penal Code sections 147/186/504/506 for “abusing” Municipal Corporation workers and senior officers and “threatening to kill them” and “obstructing government work”. The case was based on a complaint by Yashpal Singh, Secretary, Municipal Corporation Drivers Association, against MLA Mahesh Jeena and others, as per police

IAS Association Backs Municipal Commissioner

In the tussle between Dehradun Municipal Commissioner IAS officer Gaurav Kumar and BJP MLA from Salt Assembly Mahesh Jeena, the IAS Association has supported the Municipal Commissioner. The IAS Association has denounced the incident and called it an unlawful meddling in the legal procedure of the executive.

The IAS Association has also blamed MLA Jeena of rude behavior. IAS Association President, Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan, and Secretary Arvind Singh Hayanki have issued a statement on this issue.

