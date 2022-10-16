BJP mocks ’Bharat Jodo Yatra' with Rahul Gandhi's 'Khatam, tata, goodbye' video; Congress hits back

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party has again trolled the Congress, this time through a parody video of Rahul Gandhi which has been released by the official handle of BJP on Twitter and is going viral. The animated troll video was aimed to mock Rahul Gandhi and his campaign ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and attacked Congress for the recent happenings including the exodus in Goa, the resignation of leaders in Jammu and Kashmir following Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the Rajasthan rebellion. The parody video also features Sonia Gandhi who embraces his son while he asks, “Mom, why do not bad times end? Khatam.. Tata.. goodbye” The parody video has been shared by several BJP leaders and spokespersons on Sunday, mocking the nation’s oldest national party.

Calling the entire party a ‘cheap troll’ and the video shared by them 'Chavanni Chap', Congress leader Supriya Shrinate posted a photo of 25 paise and stated that the BJP is ‘scared’ of Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra. "But fear is good. Only if they have put so much effort into finding a solution to the unemployment and price rise," the BJP leader wrote on Twitter.

Previously, the two parties have clashed multiple times over Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, with top BJP officials challenging the yatra's necessity at a time when the Congress has seen many resignations and downfalls. Since the beginning of the yatra, BJP has claimed that Congress’ campaign would not change anything since “India is already united”. The Congress has, however, maintained its stance that the BJP was attempting to shift attention away from the yatra's success and does not want to talk about unemployment and price rise.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has arrived in Karnataka and reached the 1,000-kilometer mark on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi spoke on the occasion of the achievement, saying that his family has a long history with Karnataka because Sonia Gandhi ran for Lok Sabha from Ballari in 1999 and won. "We have a long relationship between my family and Ballari," he said. He also mentioned his former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and said “My grandmother Indira Gandhi fought from Chikkamagaluru. So, I cannot forget that.”