BJP MP, 2 Doctors Summoned For Allegedly Spreading Rumors In Kolkata Rape-Murder Incident

The Kolkata Police have summoned former BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and two prominent doctors for allegedly spreading rumors and revealing the identity of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, according to an official statement.

In addition to these three individuals, the police have also summoned 57 others for allegedly spreading false information about the incident, reported PTI citing an official. Kunal Sarkar and Subarna Goswami have been directed to appear before officers at the Kolkata Police Headquarters in Lalbazar at 3 p.m. on Sunday, he added.

"Yes, I have received the summons. But now, I am out of town and have informed the Kolkata Police about that. I do not know why they have called me, but it seems that some of my comments on social media have elicited certain reactions nationally and internationally... maybe because of that," Sarkar told PTI.

The accused individuals face allegations of revealing the victim's identity, spreading rumors, and disseminating fake news, the officer confirmed. Renowned cardiologist Dr. Kunal Sarkar acknowledged receiving a police summons instructing him to appear at Lalbazar for questioning.

Meanwhile, Hooghly BJP MP Locket Chatterjee criticized the authorities, stating, "It would have been better if they had shown the same promptness in investigating the case. Everyone wants justice for the girl." She also mentioned that she has not yet received any summons.

Earlier, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, during a press conference on Friday, expressed concern that widespread rumor-mongering has hindered their investigation and posed a threat to law and order.