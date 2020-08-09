BJP MP Anil Agarwal urges PM Modi to table population control bill in Parliament

New Delhi: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Agarwal on Sunday shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a bill in Parliament for population control. He has sought from the prime minister that in the name of national interest the population control bill be tabled in the upcoming Parliament session.

Taking to Twitter, Agarwal wrote in Hindi which roughly translates to this: "Population control law is the only option to make India self-reliant and the best. According to me, if India has to become self-reliant and the best according to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision then population explosion will have to be stopped with immediate effect."

भारत को आत्मनिर्भर व सर्वश्रेष्ठ बनाने के लिए जनसँख्या नियंत्रण कानून बनाना ही एकमात्र विकल्प है I मेरे अनुसार, अगर भारतवर्ष को प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नजरिये के अनुसार आत्मनिर्भर व सर्वश्रेष्ठ बनना है तो जनसँख्या विस्फोट को तत्काल प्रभाव से रोकना होगा I pic.twitter.com/7b6tRKTdg3 — Dr Anil Agrawal (@AnilagrwalMPBJP) August 9, 2020

Agarwal is a member of Standing Committee on Information Technology Affairs, Advisory Committee on Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and Hindi Advisory Committee of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, urged PM Modi to consider bringing an appropriate bill in the coming Parliament session.

The letter states: "Honorable Prime Minister, on behalf of all Indians and Hindus all over the world, I want to thank you because after 500 years of long waiting there has been a new dawn of faith and hope. According to Hindu philosophy everything in the world is done by the will of God And God chooses individuals to carry out his tasks. God has chosen you to fulfill the expectations of 130 crore Indians. On 15 August 2019, you convinced the country about the measures of population control law. Now The time has come that the time has come to fulfill that oath. That is why I request you to bring a suitable bill on this subject in the coming session of Parliament."

Last year, PM Modi in his Independence Day speech from Red Fort had expressed his concern on the rising population in the country.