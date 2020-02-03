BJP MP Giriraj Singh attacks AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, says Pakistan created for people like him

In a controversial remark, BJP MP Giriraj Singh on Monday (January 3) said that Pakistan has been created for people like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and they should leave India and allow people living in the country to live in peace. The firebrand BJP leader, who is known for making controversial remarks, made the statement hours after AIMIM MP targeted Centre over firings in Delhi's Jamia Milia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh and said in Lok Sabha that BJP was using Delhi Police to scare the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters.

Giriraj Singh posted video of Owaisi’s speech on Twitter and said that radicals like Owaisi are backing traitors and are trying to instigate the students and Jamia and AMU against India. "Radicals like Owaisi are creating traitorous army by instigating students of Jamia and AMU against the country. Owaisi and such constitutional opponents need to be stopped. Indians have awakened. Pakistan has been created for you, now let us live peacefully,” said the BJP leader.

ओवैसी जैसे कट्टरपंथी जामिया/AMU जैसे शिक्षण संस्थानों में देश के खिलाफ जहर घोल देश के खिलाफ एक देशद्रोही सेना बना रहे है।

ओवैसी और ऐसे पनप रहे संविधान विरोधियो को रोकना होगा।

भारतवंशी अब जग गये है,हमें दबाओ नहीं तोड़ो नही।

तुम्हारे लिए पाकिस्तान बना दिया था अब हमें चैन से जीने दो pic.twitter.com/mSu4PVeiVX — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) February 3, 2020

Earlier on Monday (February 3), Owaisi raised the matter of incidents of firing at Jamia and Shaheen Bagh and launched a direct attack on the Centre by saying that Delhi Police has failed to maintain law and order in the national capital.

“Hum tamam Jamia ke bachchon ke saath hain. Yeh hukumat zulm kar rahi hai bachchon par… Sharam nahi hai inko, bachchon ko maar rahe hain, goliyaan mar rahe hain (We stand with the students of Jamia. This government is doing injustice upon children… they don’t have any shame, they are hitting children and firing)”, Owaisi had stated.