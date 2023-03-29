topStoriesenglish2589000
BJP MP Girish Bapat Passes Away At 72 After Prolonged Illness

A five-time MLA from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency of Pune, Bapat, 72, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019. 

Pune: BJP Lok Sabha member from Pune Girish Bapat passed away at a hospital on Wednesday, party sources said. He was ailing for the last one-and-a-half years. The 72-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the ICU of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in critical condition and was on life support.

"Today is a sad day. BJP's senior leader and Pune Lok Sabha MP Girish Bapat has left us today. He passed away in a hospital. For the last one and half years, he was undergoing treatment," said Jagdish Mulik, BJP city unit president.

He said Bapat's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium on Wednesday evening. Bapat had served as the MLA five times from the Kasba Peth constituency. He was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019.
 

