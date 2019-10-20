close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Locket Chatterjee

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's convoy stopped by Congress workers in Hoogly, clashes erupt

The MP from Hoogly constituency Locket Chatterjee was going to attend Gandhi Sankalp Yatra when her convoy came across Congress protestors who were demanding the release of their leader Sanmoy Banerjee who was arrested a few days back for criticizing TMC.

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee&#039;s convoy stopped by Congress workers in Hoogly, clashes erupt

Hoogly: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's car was allegedly stopped by the Congress workers in West Bengal's Hoogly triggering clashes between the two sides on Sunday.

According to reports, the BJP MP was going to attend the Gandhi Sankalp Yatra during which her convoy was intercepted by the Congress protestors who were demanding the release of their leader Sanmoy Banerjee who was arrested a few days back for criticising the ruling TMC.

It may be noted that the party had staged protest demanding the release of Bengal Congress leader in almost every district of West Bengal.

On seeing the BJP MP, the Congress protesters stopped her cavalcade and then gheraoed the car.

The Congress workers also allegedly raised slogans against BJP MP, which triggered a scuffle between BJP supporters and Congress supporters.

This lead to a fight-like situation between members of both the party and later police had to take charge of the incident.

Locket Chatterjee is BJP from Hoogli Lok Sabha constituency.

Live TV

The Bengali actor-turned-politician later accused the Congress party and said, ''Congress has no existence in Bengal. Sometimes they are seen supporting the TMC and some other time, they stand in support of CPM.''

However, the Congress protestors claimed that the BJP workers tried to attack them and the Bengal Police did nothing and were seen taking the sides of the BJP people.

 

Tags:
Locket ChatterjeeCongress protestorsHooglyWest Bengal BJPCongress leader arrested
Next
Story

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to Gen Bipin Rawat after Army destroys 4 terror launch pads in PoK, kills 20 terrorists

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Breaking News: One soldier killed in an attack by Indian Army in Pok: Pakistan admits