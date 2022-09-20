BJP MP Pragya Thakur attacks her own party's govt in Madhya Pradesh: 'Daughters being sold to pay bribes to police'

Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said that people in the two villages that she has adopted were forced to sell their daughters to give bribes to the police. A video of her speech went viral on Tuesday and the Congress was quick to raise questions on the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. During a programme on Monday, Thakur said that the people in villages, which she has adopted, have no resources to earn for their livelihood. "They (villagers) make desi sharab (country-made liquor) and sell it to earn for their livelihood. Police arrest them and these poor people sell their daughters to pay bribes to police," Thakur was heard saying in a video that went viral on social media.

The Congress attacked the BJP raising questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s `Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao` scheme. The opposition said that the BJP government was exposed by its own MP, who claimed that "daughters are being sold to pay bribes to the police."

Sangeeta Sharma, a senior Congress spokesperson said, "She (Thakur) has levelled a serious allegation against her own party`s government. But, the question is, why did she not raise this issue in the Parliament? She has exposed the BJP government and it proved that the Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao scheme is just a slogan for the BJP."

Pragya Singh Thakur, who is a BJP MP from Bhopal had defeated Congress` Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in the last Lok Sabha elections. However, for the last few months, BJP MP has been sidelined by the party.