NewsIndia
PRAGYA THAKUR

BJP MP Pragya Thakur attacks her own party's govt in Madhya Pradesh: 'Daughters being sold to pay bribes to police'

Thakur said that the people in villages, which she has adopted, have no resources to earn for their livelihood. "They (villagers) make desi sharab (country-made liquor) and sell it to earn for their livelihood. Police arrest them and these poor people sell their daughters to pay bribes to police."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2022, 04:18 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • A video of Pragya Thakur's speech went viral on Tuesday
  • Congress was quick to raise questions on the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt
  • The Congress attacked BJP raising questions on PM's 'Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao' scheme

Trending Photos

BJP MP Pragya Thakur attacks her own party's govt in Madhya Pradesh: 'Daughters being sold to pay bribes to police'

Bhopal: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has said that people in the two villages that she has adopted were forced to sell their daughters to give bribes to the police. A video of her speech went viral on Tuesday and the Congress was quick to raise questions on the BJP-led Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. During a programme on Monday, Thakur said that the people in villages, which she has adopted, have no resources to earn for their livelihood. "They (villagers) make desi sharab (country-made liquor) and sell it to earn for their livelihood. Police arrest them and these poor people sell their daughters to pay bribes to police," Thakur was heard saying in a video that went viral on social media.

The Congress attacked the BJP raising questions on Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s `Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao` scheme. The opposition said that the BJP government was exposed by its own MP, who claimed that "daughters are being sold to pay bribes to the police."

Also Read: 'If telling the truth is rebellion...': BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur backs Nupur Sharma amid protests over her remarks

Sangeeta Sharma, a senior Congress spokesperson said, "She (Thakur) has levelled a serious allegation against her own party`s government. But, the question is, why did she not raise this issue in the Parliament? She has exposed the BJP government and it proved that the Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao scheme is just a slogan for the BJP."

Pragya Singh Thakur, who is a BJP MP from Bhopal had defeated Congress` Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in the last Lok Sabha elections. However, for the last few months, BJP MP has been sidelined by the party.

Live Tv

Pragya ThakurBJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh ThakurMadhya Pradesh GovernmentCM Shivraj Singh ChauhanMP Police

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'Social Analysis' of the Mohali MMS Case
DNA Video
DNA: Not players... Leaders want trophies!
DNA Video
DNA: 2000 VVIPs bid a last farewell to the Queen of Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Internet service started in Siachen
DNA Video
DNA: 'International' pattern of attacks on Hindu temples
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'Nakab' of the 'Hijab Premi' gang will descend today!
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!