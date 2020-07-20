BJP MP Raju Bista slams TMC over alleged gangrape, murder of teenage girl in West Bengal

BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, on Sunday (July 19) slammed TMC-led government in West Bengal over an alleged incident of gangrape and murder of a teenage daughter of a BJP worker in North Dinajpur district and said that people of the state are terrorised by TMC goons.

"All of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons. TMC promised to turn Kolkata to London and Darjeeling to Switzerland, it never happened. But today, all of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons. A 15-yr-old child of a BJP Karyakarta was raped and murdered in Chopra, yet the WB Govt is sleeping," he tweeted.

TMC promised to turn Kolkata to London and Darjeeling to Switzerland, it never happened. But today, all of West Bengal has been terrorised by TMC goons. A 15-yr-old child of a BJP Karyakarta was raped and murdered in Chopra, yet the WB Govt is sleeping. pic.twitter.com/s8HOYFuCju — Raju Bista (@RajuBistaBJP) July 19, 2020

"We will not tolerate this lawlessness anymore. We will not allow Gundaraj to flourish in Bengal. We will not tolerate TMCs Gundaraj anymore. Enough is enough, we have to eradicate this politics of terror and murder from Bengal," Bista said in another tweet.

The Darjeeling MP also said that he has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to take cognizance of the matter. "I have requested Hon`ble Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji and Hon`ble Governor H. E @jdhankhar1 ji to intervene and ensure that the murderers of our daughter from North Bengal is brought to justice. I have requested for a Central Probe into her murder," he tweeted.

"I am deeply hurt and enraged at the heinous murder of a bright 15-year-old child, from Chopra block of North Dinajpur district, which falls under my Lok Sabha constituency (Darjeeling). She had only recently completed her Madhyamik (Class X) exams," said Bista.

The gangrape and murder of the girl caused massive tension in the area with an angry mob burning down three police vehicles and two public buses at Kalgach area in Chopra on Sunday. The protesters claimed that the girl went missing on Saturday night at around 11 pm and was spotted by some villagers on Sunday in a brutal condition. The gilr was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police claimed that the preliminary report of the post mortem examination of the girl showed that her cause of death was "effect of poison."

"Today morning Islampur PD received reliable information about the death of a young girl of Chopra PS area. Family members or any other associated persons didn`t inform Police. Police contacted the family and sent the body for Post Mortem. Inquest by a magistrate and videography of the Post Mortem was done. As per the PM report cause of death is "effect of poison". No injury marks anywhere in the body has been found. There is no sign of sexual or physical assault," said West Bengal police.