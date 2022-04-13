BJP MP Tejasvi Surya stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli, Rajasthan

Karauli (Rajasthan): BJP Yuva Morcha national president and MP Tejasvi Surya, party's Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others were stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday (April 13). They were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence, which broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark Hindu new year was pelted with stones. Over 30 people were injured in the violence.

"Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra and the unwillingness of Congress govt to act against the aggressors is deplorable," tweeted Surya, who is also the chief of the BJYM, the BJP's youth wing.

Police officials said the protesters were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border.

Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami shobha yatra & the unwillingness of congress govt. to act against the aggressors is deplorable@BJYM will continue to protest until culprits are brought to justice#ChaloKarauli — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 13, 2022

As they kept demanding that they be allowed to enter Karauli, they were taken into a bus and dispersed, police said.

The BJP delegation also broke into sloganeering and staged a protest against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his government after not being allowed to visit the violence-hit Karauli district. Reacting to the step taken by police officials, the BJP MP said that the 'dictatorial government' is 'snatching their rights'. "Section 144 is not in place at where we are now...It`s our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting," said Surya.

The Jaipur district administration on Saturday (April 9) imposed Section 144 CrPC till May 9 and suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area. The imposition of Section 144 comes in the wake of the stone-pelting incident in Karauli that took place on April 2 during a religious procession. The administration has also prohibited any objectionable sloganeering and singing or demonstration of similar activities. According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission. The use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places remains prohibited to curb noise pollution. Prior permission will be required to carry out the same allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.

(With Agency inputs)

Live TV