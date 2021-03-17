हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

'BJP MPs tell me they can't have an open discussion', claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in a conversation with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University, USA. Rahul Gandhi claimed that "BJP MPs in the parliament tell me that they can not have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say."

&#039;BJP MPs tell me they can&#039;t have an open discussion&#039;, claims Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (March 16) attacked Bharatiya Janata Party by claiming that BJP MPs in Parliament confessed to him that they can not have an open discussion. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in a conversation with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University, USA. Rahul Gandhi claimed that "BJP MPs in the parliament tell me that they can not have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say."

When asked about the "Electoral Autocracy" status given to India by a US-based organisation, Rahul Gandhi said that, "The situation in India is worse, we do not need any stamp regarding that." He also said that "My microphone was turned off in the Parliament and it was not telecasted on the television."

 

Rahul Gandhi said that "Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein used to have elections and they used to win it. There was no institutional framework to protect the vote."

He compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology with that of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rahul GandhiCongressBJPAshutosh VarshneyIndian Parliament
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to meet all CMs today as COVID-19 cases surge

Must Watch

PT45S

Viral Video : Tortoise was stucked when a man came forward to help