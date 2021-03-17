'BJP MPs tell me they can't have an open discussion', claims Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (March 16) attacked Bharatiya Janata Party by claiming that BJP MPs in Parliament confessed to him that they can not have an open discussion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was in a conversation with Professor Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University, USA. Rahul Gandhi claimed that "BJP MPs in the parliament tell me that they can not have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say."

When asked about the "Electoral Autocracy" status given to India by a US-based organisation, Rahul Gandhi said that, "The situation in India is worse, we do not need any stamp regarding that." He also said that "My microphone was turned off in the Parliament and it was not telecasted on the television."

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Parliament tell me that they cannot have an open discussion. They say they are told what to say: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in conversation with Prof. Ashutosh Varshney of Brown University pic.twitter.com/susAcSdNiE — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

Rahul Gandhi said that "Gaddafi and Saddam Hussein used to have elections and they used to win it. There was no institutional framework to protect the vote."

He compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology with that of the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt.

Live TV