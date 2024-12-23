BJP MPs Injured In Parliament Clash Discharged After 5 Days In Hospital

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were discharged from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Monday, five days after being injured in a clash at the Parliament complex. The incident occurred on Thursday during a scuffle between opposition and ruling BJP MPs. The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, of incitement and physical assault.

Pratap Sarangi (69) from Odisha and Mukesh Rajput from Uttar Pradesh were admitted to Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on December 19 after sustaining head injuries during a Parliament incident.

According to sources, both MPs are now in better condition and were discharged on Monday, a senior doctor confirmed. The MPs were initially kept under observation in the ICU before being moved to a general ward on Saturday. Doctors revealed that Sarangi has a history of heart issues and has a stent. Dr. Shukla, the Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, shared that Sarangi arrived at the hospital bleeding heavily from a deep cut on his forehead, which required stitches.

Rajput, on the other hand, suffered a head injury and briefly lost consciousness. By the time he reached the hospital, he had regained his senses, though his blood pressure had spiked, Dr. Shukla added. MRI and CT scans did not reveal any major complications for either MP.