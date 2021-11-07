BJP national executive meet begins in Delhi; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party`s National Executive meeting which is expected to deliberate on the recent bypoll results and the chalk out strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states began in the national capital on Sunday.

The crucial meeting is taking place at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal among others attending it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends BJP National Executive Committee meeting in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Fvy5sY0aTI — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

The PM earlier arrived at the NDMC Centre for the National Executive meeting.

Delhi | BJP's National Executive Committee meeting gets underway at NDMC Convention Centre pic.twitter.com/7v4P94PUMB — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

He was soon followed by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. Earlier, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Puri, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh also arrived at the venue. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also spotted at the meeting venue.

Delhi | Home minister Amit Shah and Union minister Piyush Goyal arrive at the NDMC Convention Centre to take part in BJP national executive meeting pic.twitter.com/8EtMlQEze2 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections. The meeting is expected to start soon today and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing. The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

