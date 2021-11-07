हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BJP

BJP national executive meet begins in Delhi; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend

The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.  The meeting is expected to start soon today and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP national executive meet begins in Delhi; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party`s National Executive meeting which is expected to deliberate on the recent bypoll results and the chalk out strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in five states began in the national capital on Sunday.

The crucial meeting is taking place at the NDMC Convention Centre in New Delhi with top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal among others attending it.

 

 

The PM earlier arrived at the NDMC Centre for the National Executive meeting.

 

 

He was soon followed by Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal. Earlier, Union Ministers Anurag Singh Thakur, Hardeep Puri, former Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of State Vijay Kumar Singh also arrived at the venue. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also spotted at the meeting venue.

 

 

The meeting is expected to deliberate on recent by-poll results and decide on the strategy for upcoming Assembly elections.  The meeting is expected to start soon today and the opening speech will be delivered by JP Nadda and culminate with the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting will be attended by 124 party members of which some leaders will attend through video conferencing. The seven states slated to go for Assembly elections in the year 2022 are Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BJPBJP National Executive MeetNarendra ModiAmit ShahRajnath SinghNDMC
Next
Story

AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2021: Apply for 158 Faculty posts on aiimspatna.org, check details here

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day