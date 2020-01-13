BJP office set ablaze in West Bengal's Asansol, party blames Trinamool Congress

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in a village in West Bengal's Asansol was set ablaze by some unidentified people, newsagency ANI reported. The incident took place on Sunday (January 12) night. The BJP accused Trinamool Congress to be behind the incident. On the other hand, the ruling party in Bengal dismissed the allegation.

Police are investigating the matter.