हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asansol

BJP office set ablaze in West Bengal's Asansol, party blames Trinamool Congress

The BJP has accused Trinamool Congress to be behind the incident. 

BJP office set ablaze in West Bengal&#039;s Asansol, party blames Trinamool Congress
ANI Photo

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in a village in West Bengal's Asansol was set ablaze by some unidentified people, newsagency ANI reported. The incident took place on Sunday (January 12) night. The BJP accused Trinamool Congress to be behind the incident. On the other hand, the ruling party in Bengal dismissed the allegation. 

Police are investigating the matter.

Tags:
AsansolWest BengalBJPTrinamool Congress
Next
Story

January 13 live: Congress-led Oppn to meet today on CAA; Mamata, Mayawati, Arvind Kejriwal to give a miss

Must Watch

PT14M19S

Morning Breaking: Watch today's top news stories; January 13, 2020